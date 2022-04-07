Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

1 Star play on the Hornets: If the Hornets didn't have problems playing down to the level of competition this season, I'd have a much stronger play on this. Even with Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., and Franz Wagner all out, there's still a possibility that the Hornets come out flat and don't cover but still win the game. I'll lean to the Hornets, but this isn't a situation that I want much action on.