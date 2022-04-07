Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic

Can the Hornets cover the spread?
USATSI_17506049_168388579_lowres

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

USATSI_17505371_168388579_lowres

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -12.5

USATSI_17506046_168388579_lowres

1 Star play on the Hornets: If the Hornets didn't have problems playing down to the level of competition this season, I'd have a much stronger play on this. Even with Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., and Franz Wagner all out, there's still a possibility that the Hornets come out flat and don't cover but still win the game. I'll lean to the Hornets, but this isn't a situation that I want much action on.

Over/Under: 230.5

USATSI_17506044_168388579_lowres

2 Star on the under: Orlando has three big pieces out for tonight, so I'm not really sure where the scoring is going to come from. Charlotte's defense has been atrocious in the past two games, but they won't have the challenge of slowing down an elite scorer in this one. Play the under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Untitled design - 2022-04-06T092412.745
News

Borrego Explains Not Playing Montrezl Harrell vs Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 6, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego, P.J. Washington & Miles Bridges Postgame vs Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17983995_168388579_lowres
News

Heat Run Away from Hornets Late as Defense Disappears Again

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17977880_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17875357_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17709483_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17709528_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler CallihanApr 5, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-03T204537.180
News

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Game Preview

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022