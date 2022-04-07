Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Hornets -12.5
1 Star play on the Hornets: If the Hornets didn't have problems playing down to the level of competition this season, I'd have a much stronger play on this. Even with Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., and Franz Wagner all out, there's still a possibility that the Hornets come out flat and don't cover but still win the game. I'll lean to the Hornets, but this isn't a situation that I want much action on.
Over/Under: 230.5
2 Star on the under: Orlando has three big pieces out for tonight, so I'm not really sure where the scoring is going to come from. Charlotte's defense has been atrocious in the past two games, but they won't have the challenge of slowing down an elite scorer in this one. Play the under.
