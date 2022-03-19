Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Mavericks

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

3 Star play on the Mavericks covering: The Mavs are a tough matchup for the Hornets mainly because they are one of the top defenses in the league. Charlotte has struggled to beat some of the best defenses this season and on the opposite end, Dallas doesn't turn the ball over either. Should be a good game, but Dallas prevails in the end. 

Over/Under: 223.5

2 Star play on the under: Defense and a slow paced game should keep us under the total. The Mavericks operate at the slowest pace of any team in the NBA which will be a challenge for the Hornets when things are slowed down. Charlotte has also shot the ball extremely well from three lately and are due for a 8/35 type of night. Under is the play.

