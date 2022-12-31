Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nets

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nets -6.5

2 Star play on the Nets: The Hornets have played the Nets well this year, losing by a combined 10 points in their two matchups against one another. That said, the Nets are on an absolute roll right now as they're winners of ten straight and 14 of their last 15. Not only are the Nets winning, but they're doing so convincingly. They're winning by an average of 8.8 points during the winning streak which includes an 18-point win over Milwaukee and a 30-point win over Golden State. I'll side with the Nets tonight.

Over/Under: 237.5

3 Star play on the over: Brooklyn is averaging 122.7 points during its 10-game winning streak. Charlotte, despite holding a 3-7 record in their last 10, is averaging 117.1 points per game. With the Hornets' well-documented struggles on the defensive end and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving coming to town, I can't look anywhere but over here.

My picks for the season

ATS: 9-7 (56%)

O/U: 11-5 (68%)

Overall: 20-12 (62%)

