Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nets

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nets -3.5

3 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Nets have struggled recently losing 17 of its last 20 games. When a team is on that big of a slide, there's no way I can lay points with them against a playoff contending team like Charlotte. Brooklyn may have more star power, but I think Charlotte's bench, at the moment, is a little deeper. Take the points with the home dog. 

Over/Under: 239.5

1 Star play on the under: Charlotte has improved drastically on the defensive end of the floor since Christmas. In that time, the Hornets have also went through some lulls shooting the rock. The only thing that keeps me from having a stronger play on the total is the pace that this game is likely to be played at. Both Charlotte and Brooklyn rank in the top eleven in pace, meaning this could be an up and down game. That said, the under has cashed in seven of the last ten Hornets games and that's where I'm going tonight. 

