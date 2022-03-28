Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets

2 Star play on the Nuggets: This is a tough spot for the Hornets. They exuded a ton of energy last night to get a major win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road and had to travel back afterward to gear up for tonight's game against Denver. Charlotte is 1-12 on the second leg of a back-to-back this season and could be a little "fat and sassy" coming off the win in Brooklyn. If this where a game where the Hornets had a day or two of rest, I'd view this one a little differently.