Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets

Can the Hornets cover the spread?
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nuggets -3.5

2 Star play on the Nuggets: This is a tough spot for the Hornets. They exuded a ton of energy last night to get a major win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road and had to travel back afterward to gear up for tonight's game against Denver. Charlotte is 1-12 on the second leg of a back-to-back this season and could be a little "fat and sassy" coming off the win in Brooklyn. If this where a game where the Hornets had a day or two of rest, I'd view this one a little differently. 

Over/Under: 233.5

1 Star on the over: Despite the lack of wins in back-to-backs, the Hornets have still managed to score the ball efficiently in these situations, averaging 117.4 points per game. The defensive end isn't as sharp which is likely due to fatigue. The only way I'd look at this total is the over. 

