Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets
Spread: Nuggets -3.5
2 Star play on the Nuggets: This is a tough spot for the Hornets. They exuded a ton of energy last night to get a major win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road and had to travel back afterward to gear up for tonight's game against Denver. Charlotte is 1-12 on the second leg of a back-to-back this season and could be a little "fat and sassy" coming off the win in Brooklyn. If this where a game where the Hornets had a day or two of rest, I'd view this one a little differently.
Over/Under: 233.5
1 Star on the over: Despite the lack of wins in back-to-backs, the Hornets have still managed to score the ball efficiently in these situations, averaging 117.4 points per game. The defensive end isn't as sharp which is likely due to fatigue. The only way I'd look at this total is the over.
