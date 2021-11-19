Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pacers have been an underwhelming team to this point in the season. When these two squared off in the season-opener, Charlotte's defense struggled early which buried a big hole for them to climb out of. The slow starts are still a problem on occasion for the Hornets but I don't expect that to happen in front of an energetic Friday night crowd. With this line at -1.5, I'll take the Hornets to basically just win the game. This line should be closer to three, in my opinion.

Over/Under: 215.5

1 Star play on the under: Indiana has scored under 100 points in four of the last six games. Meanwhile, Charlotte has played much better defensively over the last three games allowing just 95 points per contest. I expect those two trends to continue, giving us an under.

