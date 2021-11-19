Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Read More

    Spread: Hornets -1.5

    2 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pacers have been an underwhelming team to this point in the season. When these two squared off in the season-opener, Charlotte's defense struggled early which buried a big hole for them to climb out of. The slow starts are still a problem on occasion for the Hornets but I don't expect that to happen in front of an energetic Friday night crowd. With this line at -1.5, I'll take the Hornets to basically just win the game. This line should be closer to three, in my opinion. 

    Over/Under: 215.5

    1 Star play on the under: Indiana has scored under 100 points in four of the last six games. Meanwhile, Charlotte has played much better defensively over the last three games allowing just 95 points per contest. I expect those two trends to continue, giving us an under.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

    USATSI_17182048_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16843470_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17182643_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Game Preview

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_15931588_168388579_lowres
    News

    Jalen McDaniels Continues to Grow and Earn the Trust of James Borrego

    Nov 18, 2021
    IMG_8466
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Wizards

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17182344_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Push the Pace to Top Wizards

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17179328_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Wizards

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17179258_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    Nov 17, 2021