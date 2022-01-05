Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -10.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pistons have won two straight including a win over the NBA defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, but I'm not buying into them turning things around. Detroit has been one of the worst teams in the league this year and is consistently getting beat by double digits. Detroit will play up to 13-14 guys throughout the course of a game but it's not due to having a deep bench. Lay the points with the Hornets. This is still a good play up to -12.5, -13 for me.

Over/Under: 228.5

1 Star play on the under: I don't really care for this total, mainly because it's right where it needs to be. Yes, the Hornets defense has been consistently bad this season but the Pistons struggle to hit the century mark on most nights. I'd lean to the under but it's not a strong enough play for me to encourage you to get to the window with it.

