Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -10.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pistons have played much better in their last three games defeating the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and playing the Milwaukee Bucks tight. Unfortunately for Piston fans, they haven't seen a win over Charlotte in a long, long time. The Hornets put up 141 on the Pistons just a couple of weeks ago and although I don't see that happening tonight, I do see Charlotte winning this one comfortably.

Over/Under: 228.5

1 Star play on the under: This total is right about where it should be and I could honestly see it going either way. If I had to lean one way or another, I would look toward the under. The under has cashed in 8 of the last 11 Hornets games and 10 of the last 13 meeting vs Detroit.

