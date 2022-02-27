Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -10.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pistons have played much better in their last three games defeating the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and playing the Milwaukee Bucks tight. Unfortunately for Piston fans, they haven't seen a win over Charlotte in a long, long time. The Hornets put up 141 on the Pistons just a couple of weeks ago and although I don't see that happening tonight, I do see Charlotte winning this one comfortably. 

Over/Under: 228.5

1 Star play on the under: This total is right about where it should be and I could honestly see it going either way. If I had to lean one way or another, I would look toward the under. The under has cashed in 8 of the last 11 Hornets games and 10 of the last 13 meeting vs Detroit.

