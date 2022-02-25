Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Read More

Spread: Raptors -2.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I've got the Hornets winning this game outright. The Raptors throw the ball away at an alarming rate and in the past two games, the Hornets failed to capitalize on it. Knowing that this is a team that likes to push the pace, I see Charlotte creating turnovers and getting out in transition all game long. Charlotte wins by a bucket.

Over/Under: 226.5

2 Star play on the under: Toronto has a top 10 defense and the under has cashed in four of the last Raptors games. In the previous two meetings between these two, the total has landed at 217 and 228, so I'm not expecting to see a ton of points being scored. The under is the only way to look in this one, in my opinion.

