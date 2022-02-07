Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Raptors -2.5

1 Star play on the Raptors covering: Two teams heading in different directions in this matchup. The Raptors have won five straight against the likes of Miami (twice), Atlanta (twice), and Chicago. Meanwhile, the Hornets have lost four in a row which includes two blowout losses at home. Frustration is building and I don't see tonight being the night things get turned around for Charlotte. Lay the 2.5. 

Over/Under: 224.5

3 Star play on the under: During this losing skid, the Hornets are averaging just 96 points per game and are shooting just 28% from beyond the arc. For whatever reason, this team has gone ice cold simultaneously. They're due for a breakthrough but not tonight. Toronto is another top 10 defense and Charlotte has struggled against the league's best defenses. Take the under. 

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

