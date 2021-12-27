Skip to main content
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Rockets

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Hornets -6.5

    1 Star play on the Rockets covering: The Hornets are going to be without Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, and Cody Martin for this one as they are in the NBA's Health & Safety protocol. Although the Rockets have not played well recently, they did beat the Hornets earlier this season. I still have the Hornets winning but it will be close. Take the points.

    Over/Under: 234.5

    1 Star play on the under: Houston is 28th in points per game allowed (114.0) while Charlotte is dead last (116.8). Even without Bridges, I would still expect the Hornets to do their thing on the offensive end. Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, and Gordon Hayward are certainly more than enough to help lead us up and over the total. No way I'm even looking at the under with these two teams.

