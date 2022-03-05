Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Spurs

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -3.5

1 Star play on the Spurs covering: I'm not convinced that the Hornets are back just yet. San Antonio has lost three straight but by a combined 10 points. They've been a very competitive team in the last month or so and do a very good job of taking care of the basketball (12.7 turnover/per game). Take the points and maybe even consider playing the Spurs on the moneyline.

Over/Under: 239.5

1 Star play on the over: I usually don't like playing totals this high, so I would recommend staying away from it. That said, if you're going to look in any one direction with the total, the only way you could look is the over in my opinion. The Spurs defense has not been very good and on the flip side, they dominate the paint on the offensive end which should give Charlotte some trouble. I doubt this game will be played in the low 100s. Take the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.