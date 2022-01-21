Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -8.5

2 Star play on the Knicks covering: I don't feel all that comfortable siding with the Hornets here even though I would have made the number 10.5. This team hasn't shown that they can handle success and follow that up by playing a team that they should have no problem beating. I took the Magic plus the points last week and they won outright. This week, I think the Hornets will take care of business and run the Thunder off the floor in the fourth quarter.

Over/Under: 223.5

5 Star play on the under: This is my first five star play of the season and I can't believe it's on an under...yikes. The Thunder average just 100.7 points per game but have only crossed the century mark five times in their last eleven games. They are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA at 31% which doesn't bode well against a Hornets defense that is much improved over the past two weeks.

