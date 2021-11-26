Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Hornets -2.5

    2 Star play on the Timberwolves covering: This will be the fifth game in seven days for the Charlotte Hornets and the third game in the last five days. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have turned things around and are winners of five straight. Karl-Anthony Towns should have a big night in the paint and on the boards against Mason Plumlee. I like the Timberwolves to win this game outright.

    Over/Under: 224.5

    1 Star play on the under: I don't have a good read on this total if I'm being honest. It feels like it's right where it should be, so I would leave it alone. That said, I'm here to give my opinion. Although these two teams can certainly fill it up, the defenses have stepped up on both sides. The Timberwolves have allowed over 100 points just once in the last five games. If you really want to play it, look at the under here.

