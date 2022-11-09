Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Trail Blazers -4.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: This is a very weird line, which is why I'm hesitant to even give my opinion on it. Portland should be able to cover 4.5 with no problem but when lines seem fishy, that tells me Vegas knows something we're all overlooking. What could that be? Even without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin, the Hornets have been competitive aside from the Grizzlies game. The Blazers have seven wins on the season but have only won by four or more in three of those games. They're not blowing teams out. I'll side with the Hornets in this one.

Over/Under: 219.5

1 Star play on the under: The total is right where it should be but I'll give you a reason why I would lean to the under. Early on in the season, the Hornets were a train wreck defensively. They still have some issues to sort through but they've played much better on that end of the floor over the last four games. Again, aside from the Memphis game. In addition to that, they have not shot the ball well at all as they've gone over 40% from the field and over the 100-point mark once during that stretch. Portland is a top 10 rated defense and will likely hold Charlotte to under 100 once again.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-0 (100%)

O/U: 2-0 (100%)

Overall: 4-0 (100%)

