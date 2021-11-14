Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Warriors

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Warriors -5.5

    3 Star play on the Warriors covering: I'm not expecting Jordan Poole to drop 30 on the Hornets again but I do believe Steph Curry will have a much better night shooting the ball than he did earlier this month against Charlotte. When Curry is cooking, it's hard to slow the Warriors down. Golden State has too many offensive weapons for the Hornets to keep pace, so I'm siding with the road favorite. Lay the points with Golden State.

    Over/Under: 225.5

    1 Star play on the over: Although the previous meeting ended with a total of 206, I like the over. If it weren't for Charlotte notching just 15 points in the 3rd quarter of that game, that total would have pushed 220 or so. With the way these two teams can score, I don't want any part of the under.

