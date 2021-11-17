Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Read More

    Read More

    Spread: Hornets -1

    2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Whether Bradley Beal plays or not, I like the Hornets. Some might think that emotions are riding high for this young team that just beat the Warriors, but this is a mature group. That game is already put in the past. These teams are fairly even across the board but I like the Hornets here at home to basically just win the game.

    Over/Under: 218.5

    1 Star play on the under: The Wizards have the league's 8th-best scoring defense allowing just 103.5 points per game. Charlotte hasn't scored it as much as they did earlier in the season, so I'll side with the under here but it's not a very strong play.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

    USATSI_17179258_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    just now
    USATSI_17168172_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Wizards

    17 minutes ago
    Untitled design (28)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167557_168388579_lowres
    News

    Solid 4th Quarter Defense Helps Hornets Down Warriors

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17089083_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Warriors

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_16066171_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Warriors

    Nov 14, 2021
    IMG_8402
    News

    WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame Press Conference vs Knicks

    Nov 13, 2021
    IMG_8401
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Knicks

    Nov 13, 2021