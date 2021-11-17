Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Whether Bradley Beal plays or not, I like the Hornets. Some might think that emotions are riding high for this young team that just beat the Warriors, but this is a mature group. That game is already put in the past. These teams are fairly even across the board but I like the Hornets here at home to basically just win the game.

Over/Under: 218.5

1 Star play on the under: The Wizards have the league's 8th-best scoring defense allowing just 103.5 points per game. Charlotte hasn't scored it as much as they did earlier in the season, so I'll side with the under here but it's not a very strong play.

