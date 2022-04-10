Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spread: Hornets -12.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: It's a large number, but the Hornets aren't going to be playing around in this game. This it it. The final game of the regular season and as long as they take care of business, they'll have a chance to move up in the play-in standings. The Wizards are without four of its top players, so this should be as easy as they come in terms of covering.

Over/Under: 233.5

1 Star play on the over: The Hornets shot the lights out the other night in Chicago and I expect that to carry over into this one. The execution on the defensive end hasn't been as sharp recently and I could see them letting up on that end of the floor from time to time. Lean to the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18041324_168388579_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Fined for Role in Scuffle vs Magic

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17993166_168388579_lowres
News

Examining All Play-In Matchup Scenarios for the Eastern Conference

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego, Kelly Oubre Jr., & LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17944745_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Top Bulls, Secure Winning Season for First Time Since 2015-16

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17875919_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-08T021033.205
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17650968_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Bulls

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
video1167944832
News

WATCH: James Borrego, LaMelo Ball & Terry Rozier Postgame vs Orlando

By Schuyler CallihanApr 7, 2022