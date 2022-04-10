Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -12.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: It's a large number, but the Hornets aren't going to be playing around in this game. This it it. The final game of the regular season and as long as they take care of business, they'll have a chance to move up in the play-in standings. The Wizards are without four of its top players, so this should be as easy as they come in terms of covering.

Over/Under: 233.5

1 Star play on the over: The Hornets shot the lights out the other night in Chicago and I expect that to carry over into this one. The execution on the defensive end hasn't been as sharp recently and I could see them letting up on that end of the floor from time to time. Lean to the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.