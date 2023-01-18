Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Rockets

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -2.5

5 Star play on the Hornets: I can't believe I'm putting this strong of a play on a team that is essentially tied for the worst record in the league against the team they are tied with. But I am. The Hornets are bad but they've shown signs that they can compete against the best. They took Boston to the wire on Monday and have looked like a respectable team over the last two weeks although they can't get over the hump. Houston, well, you have more than just a problem. They're getting blown out night after night. I have no clue why the Hornets are only favored by 2.5 here.

Over/Under: 236.5

1 Star play on the over: The Rockets are allowing an average of 133.7 points in its last four games and the Hornets haven't done much better allowing 127 points during that span. Because of that, the two teams combined have gone over the total in nine o the last 13 games. There's only one way to play this one, in my opinion.

My picks for the season

ATS: 12-10 (54%)

O/U: 14-8 (63%)

Overall: 26-18 (59%)

