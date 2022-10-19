Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: It wasn't the most promising preseason by any means, but the Hornets have a much better roster, even without LaMelo Ball (ankle). The last time the Hornets played in San Antonio, Gordon Hayward went off notching 41 points in just three quarters of play. For whatever reason, Hayward has always played well at AT&T Center and I don't expect that to change tonight. Hornets win a close one.

Over/Under: 222.5

1 Star play on the over: The Hornets brought back Steve Clifford to place an emphasis on the defensive end of the floor. I do think Charlotte's defense will improve with time. There will still be some issues and bad habits such as not running the floor, so I'll lean to the over in the season opener.

