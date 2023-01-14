Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Celtics -7.5

3 Star play on the Hornets: No Jaylen Brown and potential no Malcolm Brogdon tonight for the Boston. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA though, and enough fire power to handle absences. With that said, this is the first game of two straight the teams will play against each other in Charlotte. Teams often split these scenarios, and I like the Hornets to take the first shot this time around.

Over/Under: 232.5

3 Star play on the over: This game is relatively ripe for the over, but with Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, and potentially Malcolm Brogdon missing this game knocks my confidence rating a bit. The Hornets have seen the over hit in four of their last five and will be eager to avenge their complete dismantling at the hands of the Celtics last month. The blowout potential and consistency of Boston keeps this at a 3-star play.

My picks for the season

ATS: 3-1 (75%)

O/U: 1-3 (25%)

Overall: 4-4 (50%)

