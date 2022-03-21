Spread & Over/Under Predictions of Hornets vs Pelicans

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -6.5

1 Star play on the Pelicans covering: I've got the Hornets winning the game, but the Pelicans will keep it close and cover. New Orleans is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road and have covered five straight against the Hornets in Charlotte, for whatever that's worth. After a couple of big wins over Atlanta and Dallas, I get the feeling the Hornets may come out a little flat defensively which will keep this one tight.

Over/Under: 234.5

1 Star play on the over: The over has cashed in five of the last seven games for the Hornets and when these two met a little over a week ago, Charlotte dropped 142 on the Pelicans. I don't see them hitting that mark again, but 234.5 just seems too low for my liking. It's over or pass for me.

