Spread & Over/Under Predictions: Pistons at Hornets
The Hornets (2-5) return home on Wednesday to take on the Pistons (3–5) Detroit actually swept the season series against Charlotte 3-0 during the 2023-24 season despite winning just 14 games overall, so LaMelo Ball and his team will be looking to course correct both in this match up and the season as a whole.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Hornets -1.5
1-star play on the Pistons (+1.5): With two young and relatively volatile teams matching up with relatively equal strength, confidence in either direction is fairly low.
With that said, the Pistons are a generally more well-rounded team at this time. Charlotte is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing 119.0 points per 100 possessions.
With a glaring weakness in the front court with both Mark Williams and Nick Richards sidelined, betting on Detroit’s healthier front court is slightly preferred.
Over/Under: 222.5
2-star play on the under: These teams turn the ball over a lot, and play with generally slower paces. Neither of these teams are consistent enough offensively to make up for these factors, so run with the under despite the lower line. Lower confidence again due to the general volatility of two young teams matching up.
My picks this season:
ATS: 3-1 (75.0%)
O/U: 1-3 (25.0%)
Overall: 4-4 (50.0%)
