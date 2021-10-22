Spread, Over/Under, Vegas Odds for Hornets-Cavaliers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Charlotte -2.5

4-star play on the Hornets covering if Terry Rozier plays and 3-star play if Rozier is inactive. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward both had exceptional games Wednesday night en route to a 123-122 win over a talented Pacers team. The Cavaliers are slotted to be one of the five worst teams in the NBA this season. The only threat Cleveland poses to Charlotte is the advantage they have down low with their big men. If Mason Plumlee can mend them off tonight, the Hornets have a sure-fire chance at covering -2.5.

Over/Under: 225.5

3-star play on the over tonight. I expect there to still be some rust on the defensive end on both sides tonight. After seeing the Hornets put up 123 points against a much more talented defensive team in Indiana Wednesday - albeit without Terry Rozier and subpar offensive outings from Miles Bridges, Kelly Oubre, and P.J. Washington - I'm quite confident they can do more than that against this young Cleveland team. If Rozier's active tonight, I would hammer the over.

