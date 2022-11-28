Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Celtics -10.5

3 Star play on the Celtics: Boston is on some sort of run right now and it doesn't appear they'll be slowing down anytime soon. Not only have they won 12 of their last 13 games, but they're winning by an average of 11.9 points per game. Charlotte's defense isn't going to have any answers and for that reason alone, but I'm going with the C's.

Over/Under: 225.5

4 Star play on the over: In those 12 Boston wins I mentioned above, the Celtics are averaging 123.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Charlotte is averaging 111.6 points per game over their last eight contests and that's without LaMelo Ball and partially without Gordon Hayward. The offense has been far from efficient, but they can get to the 110 mark on any given night, especially if Terry Rozier or Kelly Oubre Jr. catches fire from three-point land. I'm rocking with the over tonight.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-4 (50%)

O/U: 6-2 (75%)

Overall: 10-7 (58%)

