Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Magic -1

3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.

Over/Under: 224.5

1 Star play on the under: After failing to go over 100 points in a five-game stretch, the Hornets have picked it up a little offensively averaging 113.5 points over the last two games against what is usually a strong Miami defense. Orlando has scored 110 or more in four of its last five. So take the over, right? Nah. I don't trust the Hornets to get to 113 or higher, let alone the century mark. I'll lean to the under here but not much of a play here from me.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-2 (50%)

O/U: 3-1 (75%)

Overall: 5-3 (63%)

