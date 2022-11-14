Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Magic -1

3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.

Over/Under: 224.5

1 Star play on the under: After failing to go over 100 points in a five-game stretch, the Hornets have picked it up a little offensively averaging 113.5 points over the last two games against what is usually a strong Miami defense. Orlando has scored 110 or more in four of its last five. So take the over, right? Nah. I don't trust the Hornets to get to 113 or higher, let alone the century mark. I'll lean to the under here but not much of a play here from me.

