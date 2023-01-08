Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Pacers -5.5

3 Star play on the Pacers: The Hornets shocked everyone in their last time out by defeating the Bucks in blowout fashion and doing so from the opening tip. Although I'd like to believe Charlotte can use that as a momentum builder, I feel that game was more of an anomaly more than anything. Meanwhile, Indiana has been on a tear as of late winning five of the last six and winning by an average of 8.4 points per game. Lay the points.

Over/Under: 241.5

3 Star play on the over: I'm really shocked this number isn't higher. And no, I'm not playing the over because of the Hornets' offensive explosion from a couple of nights ago. Indiana's defense isn't the greatest, allowing over 115 points per game. For those that follow the Hornets closely, you know very well that they too, struggle on that end of the floor. The two teams each rank in the top ten in terms of pace, so expect a ton of possessions and a lot of points.

My picks for the season

ATS: 12-7 (63%)

O/U: 12-7 (63%)

Overall: 24-14 (63%)

