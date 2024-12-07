Spread predictions for the Hornets' Saturday matinee versus the red-hot Cavaliers
We've got another afternoon tip in the Queen City as the Charlotte Hornets (6-16) are set to battle with the league's best team, the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-3).
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Cavaliers -13
2-star play on the Cavaliers (-13): The Hornets have played well in this role where they are double-digit underdogs against a quality team and are down multiple key pieces. I don't know if that happens this afternoon, though. Cleveland has handled its business in its last two games, winning by 31 over Washington and 12 over Denver. Charlotte may hang around longer than it should, but they don't have enough of a scoring punch to cover the spread.
Over/Under: 218.5
1-star play on the under: This is a really low total, but when the Hornets are without LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges, it puts a lot on the shoulders of second-year guard Brandon Miller. If the Hornets want a chance to pull off the unthinkable and win this game, they need this game to be played in the 90s. We'll put a small lean to the under for this one.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 4-1 (100%)
O/U: 3-2 (50%)
Overall: 7-3 (75%)
