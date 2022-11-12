Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Heat -10.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: Miami didn't play their best on Thursday night against the Hornets, particularly in the fourth quarter. For the Hornets to lose that game after battling all the way back from a double-digit deficit has to be deflating. Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable with a left ankle sprain and if he's unable to go, this moves to a four star play. Lay the points with Miami.

Over/Under: 212.5

1 Star play on the under: Charlotte drilled 14 shots from the perimeter on Thursday and shot 48% from the field. That's not typical of how they've been on that end of the floor this year and with Miami's ability to defend, I think they'll have one of those dreadful shooting nights. Hornets fail to reach 100 and the under cashes.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-1 (66%)

O/U: 3-0 (100%)

Overall: 5-1 (83%)

