Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat
Spread: Heat -10.5
1 Star play on the Hornets: Miami didn't play their best on Thursday night against the Hornets, particularly in the fourth quarter. For the Hornets to lose that game after battling all the way back from a double-digit deficit has to be deflating. Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable with a left ankle sprain and if he's unable to go, this moves to a four star play. Lay the points with Miami.
Over/Under: 212.5
1 Star play on the under: Charlotte drilled 14 shots from the perimeter on Thursday and shot 48% from the field. That's not typical of how they've been on that end of the floor this year and with Miami's ability to defend, I think they'll have one of those dreadful shooting nights. Hornets fail to reach 100 and the under cashes.
My picks for the season
ATS: 2-1 (66%)
O/U: 3-0 (100%)
Overall: 5-1 (83%)
