Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Heat -10.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: Miami didn't play their best on Thursday night against the Hornets, particularly in the fourth quarter. For the Hornets to lose that game after battling all the way back from a double-digit deficit has to be deflating. Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable with a left ankle sprain and if he's unable to go, this moves to a four star play. Lay the points with Miami.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 212.5

1 Star play on the under: Charlotte drilled 14 shots from the perimeter on Thursday and shot 48% from the field. That's not typical of how they've been on that end of the floor this year and with Miami's ability to defend, I think they'll have one of those dreadful shooting nights. Hornets fail to reach 100 and the under cashes.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-1 (66%)

O/U: 3-0 (100%)

Overall: 5-1 (83%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19302756_168388579_lowres
News

Unfortunate News on the Hornets Injury Front

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17897034
News

What Do Hornets Fans Think The Team Should Do With Miles Bridges?

By All Hornets
USATSI_19402894_168388579_lowres
News

Butler Leads Heat to Win Over Hornets in OT

By Mark Biernacki
download
News

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Heat

By Austin Leake
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17708083_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.16.53 AM
News

Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19395070_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

By Jon Yeager