Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Suns

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Suns -7.5

1 Star play on the Hornets: I'm not sure why but the Hornets didn't shoot the three-ball very well last night, going just 2/16 from beyond the arc. They didn't get many open looks and honestly, they didn't look to shoot many. That changes tonight. Phoenix is allowing its opponents to shoot 36% from deep. With the Suns down several guys, I can see the Hornets keeping this one close and potentially stealing one to wrap up the four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Over/Under: 231.5

1 Star play on the over: The totals in the Suns' last three games have been 229, 219, and 212. Combine that with how poorly the Hornets shot last night and you would think I'd be siding with the under here, right? Nope. Charlotte is allowing an average of 123.3 points over its last seven games. They've been poor on the defensive end all year and even with a number of big names out for the Suns, they still have guys that can score. I'll lean over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 13-11 (54%)

O/U: 16-8 (66%)

Overall: 29-19 (60%)

