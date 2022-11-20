Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Wizards -5.5

2 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte lost a heartbreaker in double OT on Friday night against Cleveland and exhausted a ton of energy in that game. Gordon Hayward logged 42 minutes in his first game back and might be feeling some level of fatigue. When he's not on the floor, the Hornets lose their composure. I'll lay the points with the Wizards.

Over/Under: 221.5

3 Star play on the under: These two combined for 208 in their last matchup. In addition to that, the Wizards only put up 107 in an overtime win over the Heat while it took the Hornets two overtimes to reach 122. The offensive firepower just isn't there for the Hornets and we're going to need close to 110 from them to hit the over. I don't see that happening.

My picks for the season

ATS: 3-2 (60%)

O/U: 4-1 (80%)

Overall: 7-3 (70%)

