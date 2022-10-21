Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Pelicans -6.5

4 Star play on the Pelicans: It was a nice start to the season for the Charlotte Hornets as they dominated the San Antonio Spurs 129-102. As good as they looked in that game, I'm not drinking the Kool-Aid just yet. Tonight, we will see more of what the Hornets will actually look like. The Spurs are a really young, bad basketball team. New Orleans just beat Brooklyn pretty handily on the road and have multiple scoring threats with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are going to be too much for the Hornets to handle.

Over/Under: 230.5

2 Star play on the over: The Hornets dropped 129 in the season opener, showing that they can still score the rock without the services of LaMelo Ball. I don't know if they get to 120 but they won't need to for us to reach the over. New Orleans is going to score the ball at a high clip and Charlotte's defense is still very much a work in progress. The only reasons the Spurs put up just 102 points was because they just simply couldn't hit shots. As a team, they went 7/34 from three-point range. Play the over.

