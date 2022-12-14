Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pistons

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -3.5

4 Star play on the Hornets: Wins are hard to come by in the NBA and when you're a team that's desperately looking for a way to get off the schneid, you can't afford to overlook anyone. Yes, the Hornets and Pistons each have seven wins, but the Hornets are more experienced (even with guys out) and more talented. Playing against some of the NBA's best teams recently will help the Hornets out tonight. Charlotte cruises to victory.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the under: I'm not sure where Pistons' scoring is going to come from. I wouldn't count on Bogdanovic to drop 38 every night, so I believe we'll see Detroit's offensive efficiency drop significantly without Cade Cunningham. Yes, the totals for Charlotte games have been going well above 226, but they've faced some potent offensive attacks lately. Not a strong play on the total for me tonight, but I'd look at the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 7-5 (58%)

O/U: 9-3 (75%)

Overall: 16-8 (66%)

