Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

4 Star play on the Thunder: After dropping five straight, the Thunder have bounced back and have won four of the last five. Although the Hornets have played much better of late, I think the wrong team is favored here. The backcourt trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort is going to be a problem for the Hornets all night long. Strong play on the Thunder tonight.

Over/Under: 239.5

2 Star play on the under: Charlotte hasn't had much time to rest since returning home from a long, six-game road trip, and in their last time out, they didn't shoot the ball all that well going 41% from the field and a measly 26% from three. I don't expect the Hornets to have fresh legs for this one, so I'll lean to the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 9-6 (60%)

O/U: 10-5 (66%)

Overall: 19-11 (63%)

