Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

3 Star play on the Timberwolves: The T-Wolves are playing some really good basketball right now, winners of five straight. Not just during this stretch, but really for the whole season, Minnesota's defense has given opposing teams a lot of issues. The addition of Rudy Gobert will do that and I think that's what's going to be the difference in this game. Nick Richards has played well at times, but can he produce numbers against one of the best defensive bigs in the association? I don't think so. 

Over/Under: 225.5

2 Star play on the under: Until the three-ball starts falling for Charlotte, my first instinct is going to be to look at the under. Are they going to have nights where shots fall and they can put up more than 110? Yes, absolutely. But every metric that I look at in this matchup points to the under. Plus, the Hornets have not played as well at home for whatever reason, especially offensively. Six of the last seven home games have stayed under and that's where I'm going for this one.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-3 (57%)

O/U: 5-2 (71%)

Overall: 9-5 (64%)

