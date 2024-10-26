Starting lineup released for the Hornets' 2024-25 home opener vs. Miami
The Charlotte Hornets could have been extremely thin tonight with several guys battling through some nicks and bruises, but those who were deemed questionable earlier in the day, LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, and Seth Curry, are going to tough it out and play in tonight's home opener against the Miami Heat.
Miami dropped their home opener on Wednesday to the Orlando Magic 116-97, and have been off ever since. Former Hornet guard Terry Rozier led the team in points, rebounds, and assists in the loss. He made his return to Buzz City in the preseason, but tonight will mark his first official game against his former team in Spectrum Center.
Moments ago, each team released their starting five for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Seth Curry
F Cody Martin
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
Miami Heat
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
C Bam Adebayo
The Hornets and Heat will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score predictions for Hornets vs. Heat
LaMelo Ball, two other Hornets questionable for home opener vs. Miami
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Heat
Hornets welcome Miami Heat to Spectrum Center for season opener