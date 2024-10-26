All Hornets

Starting lineup released for the Hornets' 2024-25 home opener vs. Miami

A look at the first five on the floor tonight for Charlotte and Miami.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets could have been extremely thin tonight with several guys battling through some nicks and bruises, but those who were deemed questionable earlier in the day, LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, and Seth Curry, are going to tough it out and play in tonight's home opener against the Miami Heat.

Miami dropped their home opener on Wednesday to the Orlando Magic 116-97, and have been off ever since. Former Hornet guard Terry Rozier led the team in points, rebounds, and assists in the loss. He made his return to Buzz City in the preseason, but tonight will mark his first official game against his former team in Spectrum Center.

Moments ago, each team released their starting five for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Seth Curry

F Cody Martin

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Miami Heat

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

C Bam Adebayo

The Hornets and Heat will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
