Starting Lineups: Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

A look at the first five on the floor in tonight's game between Charlotte and Miami.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets will host their final home preseason game tonight against the Miami Heat and former Hornet guard Terry Rozier, who will be making his first trip back to the Queen City since the trade.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters in his pregame press conference that he expects to use the same rotations as he did in the preseason opener versus the New York Knicks.

“Nothing changes for us. We were really just trying to hammer away at the consistency of our
daily habits. I fully believe that you can’t turn it off and on in this league. ...I’m really just trying
to get through to the guys that it doesn’t matter if it’s a practice, if it’s a preseason game, we
need to attack every day the same way with the mindset of just getting better. It’s about us, so
the goals don’t change and I want us to always be on and ready to go and ready to get better.”

Here are the starting lineups for tonight's contest.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Josh Green

G Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Miami Heat

G Terry Rozier

G Alec Burks

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

C Bam Adebayo

The Hornets and Heat will tip things off tonight at 7 p.m. EST from Spectrum Center.

