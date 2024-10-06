All Hornets

Starting Lineups: Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

The first five on the floor for the Charlotte Hornets' preseason opener.

The Charlotte Hornets are just moments away from tipping off the 2024 preseason against the New York Knicks, marking the unofficial start of the Charles Lee era.

The Knicks will see the debut of their recently acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns, which will be a tall task for the Hornets as they will be without Mark Williams who is recovering from a foot injury he sustained a little over a week ago. In his place, the Hornets will start Nick Richards. In 67 games last season (51 starts), Richards averaged 9.7 points, eight rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

With it being the preseason, Charles Lee and Tom Thibodeau will likely insert a bunch of guys into the game, but they will each start out with their normal starting five. Speaking of, here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Josh Green

G Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Mark Williams

New York Knicks

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

F Josh Hart

C Karl-Anthony Towns

The Hornets and Knicks will get things tipped off at approximately 5 p.m. EST. You can listen to the action on the team's flagship radio station WFNZ (92.7 FM).

