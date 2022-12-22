Starting Lineups for Hornets at Clippers
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Gordon Hayward
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
CLIPPERS
Reggie Jackson
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
