Starting Lineups for Hornets at Pacers
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
PACERS
Tyrese Haliburton
Andrew Nembhard
Buddy Hield
Aaron Nesmith
Myles Turner
