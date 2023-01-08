Starting Lineups for Hornets at Pacers

A look at the first five for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Jalen McDaniels

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton

Andrew Nembhard

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

Myles Turner

