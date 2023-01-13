Starting Lineups for Hornets at Raptors
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
RAPTORS
Fred Van Vleet
Gary Trent Jr.
Scottie Barnes
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.