Starting Lineups for Hornets at Rockets
A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
ROCKETS
Jalen Green
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Sengun
