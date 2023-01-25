Starting Lineups for Hornets at Suns
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
F Bryce McGowens
F Jalen McDaniels
F P.J. Washington
C Mason Plumlee
SUNS
G Chris Paul
F Mikal Bridges
F Torrey Craig
F Cameron Johnson
C Bismack Biyombo
