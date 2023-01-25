Starting Lineups for Hornets at Suns

A look at the first five on the floor.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G Terry Rozier

F Bryce McGowens

F Jalen McDaniels

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

SUNS

G Chris Paul

F Mikal Bridges

F Torrey Craig

F Cameron Johnson

C Bismack Biyombo

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.