Starting Lineups for Hornets at Warriors

A look at the first five for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

WARRIORS

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Donte Divincenzo

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

