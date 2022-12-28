Starting Lineups for Hornets at Warriors
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Gordon Hayward
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
WARRIORS
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Donte Divincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
