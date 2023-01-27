Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Bulls

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

BULLS

G Zach LaVine

G Ayo Dosunmu

F DeMar DeRozan

F Patrick Williams

C Nikola Vucevic

