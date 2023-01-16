Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Celtics

A look at the first five for tonight's game in Charlotte.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for today's game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Jalen McDaniels

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

CELTICS

G Marcus Smart

G Derrick White

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

C Robert Williams III

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.