Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Grizzlies

A look at the first five for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Jalen McDaniels

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Desmond Bane

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Steven Adams

