Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Grizzlies
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
F Dillon Brooks
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Steven Adams
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.