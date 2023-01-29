Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Heat

A look at the first five on the floor.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Tyler Herro

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

C Bam Adebayo

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.