Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Heat
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Gordon Hayward
F P.J. Washington
C Mason Plumlee
HEAT
G Kyle Lowry
G Tyler Herro
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
C Bam Adebayo
