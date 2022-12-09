Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Knicks
A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
KNICKS
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson
