Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Nets

A look at the first five for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

NETS

G Kyrie Irving

G Ben Simmons

F Kevin Durant

F Royce O'Neale

C Nic Claxton

